Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $10.01. Alpha Tau Medical shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 344 shares traded.
Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical
About Alpha Tau Medical
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Tau Medical (DRTS)
