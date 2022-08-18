Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $10.01. Alpha Tau Medical shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 344 shares traded.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

About Alpha Tau Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

