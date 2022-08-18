Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $10.01. Alpha Tau Medical shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 344 shares traded.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

