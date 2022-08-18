Alpha Coin (ALPHA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $114.79 Million

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $114.79 million and $42,547.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00568505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00257617 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023166 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 4,970,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

