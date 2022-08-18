Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue Sells 2,307 Shares

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $99,408.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,136.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

On Monday, July 18th, Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $71,385.21.

On Thursday, June 16th, Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $51,294.96.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.50. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $69.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $709,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 271.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 29.7% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 37,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,682 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 42.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 21,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOSL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.