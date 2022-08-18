Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Announces Earnings Results

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Allot Communications updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Allot Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

ALLT opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $16.83.

Institutional Trading of Allot Communications

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Allot Communications worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allot Communications Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALLT shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Allot Communications to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Allot Communications from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

