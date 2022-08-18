Alliance Fan Token One Day Volume Reaches $40,592.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $412,322.60 and $40,592.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002278 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.70 or 0.00724186 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile
Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.
Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading
