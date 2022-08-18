Alkimi ($ADS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.11 Million

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Alkimi coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alkimi has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alkimi has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and $467,512.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00723164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Alkimi

Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.

Buying and Selling Alkimi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alkimi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alkimi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alkimi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

