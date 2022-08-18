Alkimi ($ADS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $16.11 Million

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Alkimi coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alkimi has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alkimi has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and $467,512.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002274 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00723164 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Alkimi
Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange.
Buying and Selling Alkimi
