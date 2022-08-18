Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Increased to C$63.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of ANCTF stock opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $48.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.0854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.