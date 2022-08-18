Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 6.4% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.36 billion and $85.19 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00110074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021695 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00247421 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00032577 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,295,122,404 coins and its circulating supply is 6,889,806,877 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

