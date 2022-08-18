Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 137.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 2.5% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 15.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 766,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,574,000 after buying an additional 102,129 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 651,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,089,000 after purchasing an additional 125,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.02. 14,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,963. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.95. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.05.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

