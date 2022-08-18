Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Bought by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 38,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,126. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.11 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

