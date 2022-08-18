Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.34. 108,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,204. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $501.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

