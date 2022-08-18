AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Buys £149.96 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott bought 46 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 326 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($181.20).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Roger Stott bought 53 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($180.59).

On Monday, June 13th, Roger Stott bought 57 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £148.77 ($179.76).

AJB stock opened at GBX 326.20 ($3.94) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3,310.00. AJ Bell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 242.80 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 447.40 ($5.41). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 289.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 292.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a GBX 2.78 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJB shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 369 ($4.46).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

