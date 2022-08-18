AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Buys £149.96 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott bought 46 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 326 ($3.94) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($181.20).
Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 11th, Roger Stott bought 53 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 282 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £149.46 ($180.59).
- On Monday, June 13th, Roger Stott bought 57 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £148.77 ($179.76).
AJ Bell Trading Down 0.9 %
AJB stock opened at GBX 326.20 ($3.94) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 3,310.00. AJ Bell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 242.80 ($2.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 447.40 ($5.41). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 289.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 292.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75.
AJ Bell Cuts Dividend
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJB shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 369 ($4.46).
AJ Bell Company Profile
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.
