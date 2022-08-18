AirCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $83,026.00 (AIR)

AirCoin (AIR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One AirCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. AirCoin has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $83,026.00 worth of AirCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AirCoin has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,291.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003823 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004320 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00129466 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034346 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00067984 BTC.
AirCoin Coin Profile
AIR is a coin. AirCoin’s total supply is 443,100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,000,000,000,000 coins. AirCoin’s official Twitter account is @airtoken.
Buying and Selling AirCoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
