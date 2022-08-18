Aigang Trading 45% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AIX)

Aigang (AIX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Aigang has a total market cap of $61,494.55 and $2,240.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aigang has traded 45% lower against the US dollar. One Aigang coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,431.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004312 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00129525 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034565 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00067666 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aigang Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

