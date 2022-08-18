Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14, RTT News reports. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $142.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $409,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 324,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after acquiring an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

