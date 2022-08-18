AGF Investments LLC Takes $847,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares in the company, valued at $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $137.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.83. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.83% and a negative return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

