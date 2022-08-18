AGF Investments LLC Purchases 183 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 754,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,299,000 after purchasing an additional 647,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,923,000 after buying an additional 73,304 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:BXP opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BXP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

