AGF Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.21 per share, with a total value of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $144.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.61. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.