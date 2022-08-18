AGF Investments LLC Increases Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 252.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 58.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 178.6% during the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 195,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,837,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $29.54 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 321.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

