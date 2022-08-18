AGF Investments LLC Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,403,000 after acquiring an additional 186,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,368,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,228 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 893,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 663,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,147,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,950 shares of company stock worth $197,991. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $93.41 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

