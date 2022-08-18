AGF Investments LLC Grows Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $302.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $302.00 and a 200-day moving average of $317.67. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $285.60 and a 52-week high of $378.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 44.82%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

