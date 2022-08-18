AGF Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,148 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $286,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $406,000. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth $16,088,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 63.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.68. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $407.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $528,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $62,137.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,213,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $528,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,743 shares of company stock valued at $11,580,598. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

About Zendesk

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.