AGF Investments LLC Buys 9,737 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2,054.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Price Performance

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $73.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

