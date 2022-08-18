AGF Investments LLC Buys 733 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APD. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 2.0 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

