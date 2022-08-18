AGF Investments Inc. Sells 20,477 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,477 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.37% of National Retail Properties worth $29,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Colliers Securities lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

National Retail Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:NNN opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.12 and a twelve month high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.41%.

Insider Activity at National Retail Properties

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading

