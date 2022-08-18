AGF Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 74,752 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,138,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $163.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

