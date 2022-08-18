AGF Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 399,535 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of Corning worth $39,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Corning by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after buying an additional 784,448 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Corning by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,816,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $36.38 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

