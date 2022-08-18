AGF Investments Inc. Has $22.10 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank OZK increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

NYSE:PFE opened at $49.27 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $276.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

