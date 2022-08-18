AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $0.64 on Thursday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 234.06%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AgEagle Aerial Systems
AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgEagle Aerial Systems (UAVS)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.