AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 408,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS opened at $0.64 on Thursday. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 234.06%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

