AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CEO Barrett Mooney Sells 35,000 Shares

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CEO Barrett Mooney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $21,500.00.
- On Wednesday, June 1st, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $51,100.00.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. 1,396,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgEagle Aerial Systems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,610,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 44,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,329.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,005 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 4,657.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 679,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 665,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 28.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 129,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.
AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).
