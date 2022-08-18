AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) CEO Barrett Mooney Sells 35,000 Shares

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) CEO Barrett Mooney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Barrett Mooney sold 25,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $21,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $51,100.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. 1,396,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.98.

AgEagle Aerial Systems ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,610,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,796,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 44,122 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 1,329.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,156,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,005 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 4,657.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 679,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 665,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems by 28.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 581,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 129,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

