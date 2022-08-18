Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AFN. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$49.00 to C$65.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.92.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

TSE:AFN opened at C$39.93 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.92 and a 12-month high of C$44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$754.24 million and a PE ratio of 71.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.83.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

