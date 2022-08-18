AEye, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AEye in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson analyst H. Chung anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AEye’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AEye’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Get AEye alerts:

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). AEye had a negative net margin of 2,521.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%.

AEye Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of AEye stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. AEye has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

In other AEye news, CEO Blair Lacorte sold 5,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total transaction of $27,702.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,625,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,942,897.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $316,060 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in AEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AEye in the fourth quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in AEye in the first quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

AEye Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.