AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up to $18.43

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.43, but opened at $19.07. AerSale shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 112 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on AerSale to $20.00 in a research note on Monday.
AerSale Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $973.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AerSale
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 27,984,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,449,000 after purchasing an additional 967,117 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AerSale Company Profile
AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).
