Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, BTIG Research cut Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2 %

AVTE stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $537.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 6,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $170,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

