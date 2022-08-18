Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AERI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ AERI opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $547.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.35.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

