Acute Angle Cloud Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,487.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,850.23 or 0.07877500 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00173263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00260347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.00716028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.38 or 0.00572138 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001152 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

