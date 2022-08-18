Actinium (ACM) One Day Volume Tops $176.00

Actinium (ACM) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Actinium has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $181,418.58 and $176.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,944,925 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.