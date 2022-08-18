ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) PT Lowered to $11.00

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

In other ACCO Brands news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $66,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 509,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 247,444 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

