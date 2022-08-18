AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.27 and last traded at $12.27. 80,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,120,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of -1.12.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 54,915 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $440,967.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,635,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,750,800.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

