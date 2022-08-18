AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s 6th Largest Position

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 3.1% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $40,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.05. 29,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,733,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.47. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

