AAX Token (AAB) Hits Market Cap of $7.39 Million

AAX Token (AAB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $7.39 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AAX Token has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004214 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AAX Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00034339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00067990 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/AAXExchange. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange.

AAX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.