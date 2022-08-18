Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 11,869.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 254,708 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Yum! Brands by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

NYSE YUM opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average is $118.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

