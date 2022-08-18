Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 85,747 Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,747 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHG opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

