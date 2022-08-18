Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Tredegar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TG. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,018,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,682,000 after acquiring an additional 53,072 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 41,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Stock Performance

Tredegar stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $383.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

Tredegar Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Tredegar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tredegar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

