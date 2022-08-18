Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,527 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,365,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after buying an additional 125,206 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after buying an additional 223,178 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,625,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,819 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NYMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.