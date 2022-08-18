Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 540,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.54% of Vanguard Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

VAW opened at $176.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $152.74 and a 1-year high of $201.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.87.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

