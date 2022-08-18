Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.32 Million in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 334,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 185,360 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Amcor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 272,921 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. CLSA started coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Amcor Trading Down 2.1 %

AMCR opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile



Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

