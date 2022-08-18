Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.33 Million in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,577 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,449,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,163,000 after buying an additional 1,596,520 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,772,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,569,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,444,000 after buying an additional 139,136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 1,178,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,708,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 547,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMFG shares. Bank of America raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

