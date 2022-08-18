Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 7,770.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 233,100 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 60.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thor Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

Several research firms have recently commented on THO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

Shares of THO opened at $93.11 on Thursday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average is $82.67.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

