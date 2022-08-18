Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 40,254 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $15.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

